Wayne LeRoy Drydale, 98, Bolckow, died Friday, December 25, 2020, at his residence.

He was born October 12, 1922, in Bolckow, to Roy John Drydale and Alice M. Schrader Drydale. He graduated from Bolckow High School and was valedictorian of his high school class.

On December 14, 1946, he married Mary Frances Stephens in St. Joseph. She preceded him in death January 3, 2013.

Funeral services will be at 2 pm, Thursday, December 31 at the Bethany Christian Church, rural Barnard. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Military honors will be conducted at the cemetery.

A visitation will be from 6-8 pm, Wednesday, December 30 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

