Gregory Eldon Brandt, 66, Ravenwood, died Friday, December 25, 2020, at his home.

He was born July 9, 1954, at the old St. Francis Hospital in Maryville, to George “Bud” Brandt and Cleola Beth Powell Brandt. He was a graduate of The Ravenwood High School Class of 1972. He lived his whole life in Nodaway County.

On June 27, 1980, he married Anita Gayle Walker at the Ravenwood Christian Church. They celebrated 40 years of marriage.

