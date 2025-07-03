At the June 23 Maryville City Council meeting, a construction assignment agreement with JD Bishop Construction, St. Joseph, was approved for the East Thompson Street Trail Project.

On February 24, the city accepted a contract with Legacy Underground Construction, Harrisonville, for construction of the project, which includes approximately 1,650 linear feet of concrete trail along East Thompson, extending from South Davis to South Laura. Due to internal decisions, they have formally requested to assign the remaining responsibilities of the contract to JD Bishop, with both parties agreeing. No billable work has been completed by Legacy Underground, so the original contract amount of $264,165 stays the same.

An ordinance to execute statements of work with Sikich CPA, Chicago, IL, was accepted for audit services. The annual audit fee for FY 2025 is $46,980. The council also approved a contract with Sikich for temporary professional accounting services, which will cover a six month period for $25,000. This agreement will provide interim coverage for essential financial duties, including budget support, financial reporting, internal controls and compliance, during the recruitment period for the finance director replacement.

The council approved an amendment to the professional engineering contract with SK Design Group, Overland Park, KS, for a variety of services related to South Main Phase II for an increased amount of $27,400. This includes coordinating relocation of a telecom pole at Sunrise Dispensary, coordinating relocation of overhead street crossing power lines and associated telecom lines to underground at four other locations and more.

Also approved with South Main Phase II was a change order with Genesis Environmental Solutions, Blue Springs. This change order includes the addition of a commercial driveway and signage for The Source Medical Clinic, for a total cost of $60,150.60.

The council also accepted an ordinance amending Chapter 705 Water and Sewer regarding rates and charges of the municipal code. With the recent Maryville-Northwest Stormwater Improvement Project, 8-inch and 10-inch meters were installed on campus. These meters are the first of that size within the city utility system and do not have a utility meter rate established by city code. To maintain consistency with the existing rate structure, the city consulted with NewGen Strategies & Solutions, Lakewood, CO, who conducted a water and sewer rate study in 2021. The monthly minimum charges are 8-inch meter: $551.70 and 10-inch meter: $735.60.