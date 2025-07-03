Stephanie Ann Rucker, 64, Hopkins, died Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

She was born November 24, 1960 to Merrill Edwin and Anita Dougherty in Maryville. She was a graduate of North Nodaway High School

Mrs. Rucker dedicated 25 years of her career as a factory laborer at Energizer Battery in Maryville. Following her time at Energizer, she served as a dispatcher for 13 years at the Nodaway County Sheriff’s office.

A family graveside service was held Wednesday, July 2 at the Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins.

