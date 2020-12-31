Troy William Walker, 44, Maryville, died Saturday, December 26, 2020, at his home.

He was born November 8, 1976, in Maryville, to William “Bill” Walker and Vicki Jean Umbenhower Walker.

He graduated from Northeast Nodaway High School, Ravenwood, class of 1995.

On September 19, 1998, he married Erin Teresa Dougan at the First Christian Church in Maryville They were married 22 years.

Memorials can be directed to the family for the children’s college funds or to the Mosaic Cancer Center in St. Joseph.

