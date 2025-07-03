Willa Mae Nally Auffert, 89, Ravenwood, died Monday, June 30, 2025.

She was born January 19, 1936, to Norvel Olin and Alice Mae Runyon Nally in Sheridan. She was a graduate of Worth County R-II High School.

She was married to Herbert Sheets in 1953. In 1977, she married Leo Auffert. He preceded her in death in 1996.

Mrs. Auffert was a member of the Ravenwood Christian Church, the Missouri Order of the Eastern Star, and the Maryville Fraternal Order of Eagles.

A memorial service will be held at the Ravenwood Christian Church at 11 am, Monday, July 7, with visitation beginning one hour prior. There will be no graveside service.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.