Midwest Data is the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors May Business of the Month.

Midwest Data provides reliable computer support and services to the Maryville community, as well as the entire Northwest Missouri region. Midwest Data is a local leader in a wide variety of IT areas: security, backup and disaster recovery, Microsoft 365 Business, business phone systems, interactive media, website design and more.

The local office of Midwest Data is located in downtown Maryville at 206 East Third Street. Additional offices are located in Rock Port and St. Joseph. Representatives may be reached at 855.900.DATA or sales@mwdata.net.

According to its nomination, Midwest Data is a chamber member that many, many other chamber members rely upon. “Midwest Data provides tech services and support for a vast cross section of our business community. Staff at MD are reliable, competent, and easy to work with, and Aaron is a committed Chamber Ambassador, participating in ribbon cuttings, meetings, and other events.”

To be eligible for this award, businesses must be in good standing with the Chamber and should fit at least one of the following selection criteria:

● Have demonstrated outstanding support to the community or to the Chamber.

● Provide superior customer service and/or products.

● Considered a successful and professional business by peers.

