Donna Lee Turnipseed Dailey, 83, Maryville, formerly of Ravenwood, died Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at Maryville Living Center.

She was born April 19, 1942, to Russell and Elizabeth Barger Kemery in Worth County. She graduated in 1960 from Northeast Nodaway High School as the class valedictorian.

On February 18, 1962, she married Willard Turnipseed at the Ravenwood Methodist Church. After almost 33 years of marriage he preceded her in death at age 57. She was a widow for 20 years. On April 26, 2015, she married Elijah Dailey and she moved to his farm in Mercer. He preceded her in death March 2, 2021.

Mrs. Dailey worked several places including Grand River Mutual Telephone Co business office in Ravenwood for 15 years, Northwest Missouri State University, Microtel Hotel, St. Francis Physician Office and retired from SSM St Francis Hospital as a housekeeper at the age of 72.

She was a member of the Mercer Methodist Church and Ravenwood Methodist Church.

Mrs. Dailey’s body was cremated. Per her request, no services will be conducted. Burial will be held at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ravenwood, at a later date.

Memorials be made to Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood, Missouri, c/o Jason and Cathy Hall, 25496 Willow Drive Maryville, MO 64468.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Bram Funeral Home.