Stanley Dean Archer, 79, Clarinda, IA, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

He was born May 25, 1943, in rural Villisca, to Jack and Vesta Archer. He graduated with the class of 1961 from Villisca High School.

In 1962, he married Joan Perry and they later divorced. In 1997 he married Leisa Reed of Maryville.

A celebration of life visitation took place Sunday, August 28 at Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel in Clarinda. A private family celebration will take place at a later time.

Memorials may be directed to The Carson King Foundation, 8130 S. 104th Ave. W., Prairie City, IA 50228.

Arrangements were under the direction of Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Home.