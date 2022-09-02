Sr. Mary Jane Romero, 90, died Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Our Lady of Rickenbach, Clyde.

She was born August 13, 1932, in La Jara, CO, to Joseph and Rose Chavez Romero. She entered the Benedictine Convent on July 2, 1950, and was given the name Sr. Mary Jane Romero. Her first profession of vows was on February 10, 1952, and her final profession of vows was on February 10, 1957.

Sr. Romero served in many capacities in the community including prioress general, prioress, novice director, altar bread department, liturgical vestment department and editor of spirit and life.

Mass of Christian burial was Monday, August 29 at Our Lady of Rickenbach Chapel, Clyde. Burial was at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Clyde.

Condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.