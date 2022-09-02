Leo E. Ginther, 89, Stanberry, died Friday, August 26, 2022, at his home.

He was born August 16, 1933, in Clyde, to Edward and Marie Steinhauser Ginther.

On April 28, 1962, he married Laveta Schmitz in Parnell.

Mass of Christian burial was held Thursday, September 1 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Burial with military rites was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Stanberry.

Memorials may be made to the Leo Ginther Memorial Fund, to be designated later, in care of Roberson Funeral Home P.O. Box 153 Stanberry, MO 64489.

Online condolences may be left at robersonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home.