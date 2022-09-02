Margaret Leona Schildknecht Birkenholz, 102, Hopkins, died Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at her home.

She was born February 25, 1920, near Rea, to Lawrence and Kathryn Weddle Schildknecht. She was a graduate of Rosendale High School and Northwest Missouri State College.

On December 28, 1943, she married Charles “Linwood” Birkenholz in Red Bank, NJ.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, August 30 at the Pickering United Methodist Church. Burial was in White Oak Cemetery, Pickering.

Memorials may be made to the Pickering United Methodist Church, the Pickering Community Building, or the White Oak Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the care of Price Funeral Home.