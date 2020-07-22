At the two Skidmore City Council meetings held July 9, Mayor Sandy Wright announced she and Alderman Rana Killingsworth are working with Second Harvest Community Food Pantry, St. Joseph, to establish a food pantry for Skidmore residents.

The pantry will be open one day a month and will be in the back room of city hall. Help was requested to prepare the room. Families will need to fill out applications to be eligible to use the pantry. The Second Harvest Pop-Up Mobile Food Pantry held July 9 gave food to 310 people, 122 families.

The first meeting concerned the review and approval of ordinance #2020-Nuisance. The rest of the meeting was presided by City Attorney Miles Figg explaining the procedures of completing the complaint form, investigation by Code Enforcement Officer Andi Thiemann, sending the notice to abate the violation, further investigation by Thiemann and then steps in issuing the citation.

Figg is working to incorporate the municipal law day with the Nodaway County Associate Circuit Court Law Day and for cases to be heard before Associate Circuit Court Judge Robert Rice. Figg is recommending as many cases to be heard at each law day to keep legal costs down.

In the second session, Wright reported four people have picked up junkyard permit packets. If someone has more than one location, a permit and fee must be submitted for each location.

Wright and resident Rick Stanton toured his properties. Wright reported Stanton is working with the city and has made improvements.

The Punkin Show is set for Friday, July 31 and Saturday, August 1. Skidmore has bought hand sanitizer and face masks. Social distancing will be promoted.

Tire recycling has been scheduled for Skidmore residents only. The collection will take place from Monday, August 3 to Saturday, August 8 at 104 North Walnut. Stanton has volunteered to take the tires to Maryville for recycling. It will cost the city $75 per ton to dispose of the tires.

The Skidmore Museum is planning to have at least one room open from 1 to 5 pm during the Punkin Show. Volunteers are working on making it presentable. There will be items for sale and monetary donations are being accepted for the museum’s renovation. Photos are being sought to add to the museum.

The city will check to see if prisoners could help with maintenance and yard work at the Little Peoples Park, Wildcat Park and the cemeteries.

The city had a 100,000 gallon water loss. Peoples Service employee Ed Waldeier explained to City Clerk Meagan Morrow how to read the water usage chart. Normal usage is 10,000 to 20,000 gallons a day. There’s no need for concern if the usage goes to 30,000 for a day, but if that usage continues or goes higher then water leaks are apparent.

A copy of the city’s water shut-off policy will be included in new resident packets. The policy was approved at the meeting.

It was decided to send letters to try to collect delinquent water bills on approximately 80 closed accounts.