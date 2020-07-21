Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces eight individuals residing in Nodaway County, Missouri have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). There are now sixty-eight confirmed cases for Nodaway County.

Thirty-six of the sixty-eight cases are no longer in isolation. Two of the sixty cases with underlying medical conditions have been hospitalized. The affected individuals include five females between 10-19 years of age, two females between 20-29 years of age, and a male between 20-29 years of age. The females are all close contacts to a known positive COVID-19 case. The affected

individuals are isolated in private residences.

If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.