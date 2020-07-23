Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces 11 individuals residing in Nodaway County, Missouri have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). There are now 79 confirmed cases for Nodaway County. Thirty-seven of the 29 cases are no longer in isolation. Two of the 79 cases with underlying medical conditions have been hospitalized.

The affected individuals include three females between 20-29 years of age, one female between 40-49 years of age, one male between 10-19 years of age, three males between 20-29 years of age, one male between 50-59 years of age, one male

between 60-69 years of age, and one male between 70-79 years of age. Four of the individuals are household contacts to a positive case, and two of the individuals are close contacts to a known positive case. The affected individuals are isolated in private residences.

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.