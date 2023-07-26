The City of Skidmore is conducting leak testing of the sanitary sewer system beginning Wednesday, July 26 and Thursday, July 27.

The test consists of blowing smoke into the sewer lines. This will reveal the sources of sewer orders as well as locations where storm and surface water are entering the sanitary sewer system. A non-toxic smoke which leaves no residual or stains and has no effect on plant and animal life. It has a distinctive odor. The visibility and odor only lasts a few minutes where there is adequate ventilation.

Some of the smoke may enter residences if the following exists:

• The vents connected to the building’s sewer pipes are inadequate, defective or improperly installed.

• The traps under the sink, tubs, basins, showers or other drains are dry, defective, improperly installed or missing.

• The pipes, connections and seals of the wastewater drains in or under the building are damaged, defective, have missing plunges or are improperly installed.

If the smoke enters the buildings, the corrections of these defects on private property is the responsibility of the property. A professional plumber is often required.