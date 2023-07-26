The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission recently approved the FY 2024-2028 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), which lists transportation projects planned by state and regional planning agencies in July, to widen and improve I-70, fix low-volume minor roads, upgrade railroad safety crossings and more.

The STIP makes available nearly $14 billion of federal and state revenues for all modes of transportation over the next five years, making it the largest program ever. Of the $14 billion, the draft STIP details $10.4 billion in road and bridge construction contractor awards, averaging approximately $2.1 billion per year.

“This STIP is not immune to the ongoing record inflation and increasing cost of doing transportation improvements. In fact, this program accounts for $1.2 billion in inflation impacts, which would equate to a year’s worth of funding in previous programs,” said MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna. “To manage these fiscal constraints, this program didn’t add a significant number of projects. We had to adjust the schedules on nearly 400 projects to manage the funding availability each year. We’ll continue our asset management efforts while also making critical improvements and upgrades to corridors and safety features across the state.”

The program details these maintenance improvements to Missouri’s nearly 34,000 miles of roads and 10,400 bridges. The draft STIP was released in June for public review, and MoDOT received 72 comments.

In Nodaway County, there are five projects identified to receive funding and work to be completed.

• US 136, from Rte 46 south of Ravenwood to Rte. J, 7.3 miles pavement resurfacing, 2024, $2,309 estimated total.

• US 71, from Iowa state line to Rte 148 north of Maryville, 21.55 miles pavement resurfacing, 2026, $9,233 estimated total.

• Rte. F, bridge rehabilitation on various routes in Gentry, Harrison, Nodaway and Worth Counties, 2026, $1,812 estimated total.

• Pavement resurfacing 78.24 miles including Rte’s. NN, AH, WW, AB, JJ, N, and Y in Nodaway County plus Rte. Y in Andrew County and Rte. C in Holt County, 2024, $9,648 estimated total.

• Rt. VV, bridge replacement over Platte River, .4 miles west of Rte. AH, near Conception Jct., 2025, $3,063 estimated total.