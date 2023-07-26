The Tri-C Community is gearing up for its 13th annual garage sale on Friday and Saturday, August 4 and 5.

The community garage sale, sponsored by Tri-C CART (Community Action Renewal Team), will be in Clyde, Conception, Conception Jct. and surrounding area. Any resident of the Tri-C community can participate and CART will create a map pointing out the locations of each residence. In addition, each garage sale will post a sign showing it is sponsored by CART.

Those interested in hosting a garage sale are asked to submit $5 per residence to cover the cost of advertising, maps, and signs. Residents have the option of holding their garage sale on Friday or Saturday or both days and designate the hours they will be open, plus they can submit a list of sale items to be included with the map.

Copies of the garage sale maps will be available the afternoon of August 3 at local post offices and on-line at facebook.com/ TricPartners4Progress. Residences hosting garage sales will also have copies of the map.

If interested in hosting a garage sale or for more information, contact Jane Walter at 660.944.2488. Each residence hosting a garage sale is asked to register by 5 pm, Wednesday, August 2.

Tri-C CART activities are part of an overall organizing effort of the Tri-C Partners4Progress organization whose members provide support in working together for the present and future well-being of the local communities.