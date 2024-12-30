The Santa Cops for Kids shopping event was held December 12 at the Maryville Walmart. The Maryville Elks Lodge members participated as volunteers with officers from Maryville Police Department, Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Northwest Missouri State University Police Department to provide 83 children and their families from local communities a night of shopping.

Each youngster received $150 to spend. They were able to choose what they wanted to purchase, with only a few limitations and could shop for themselves, their siblings or parents, or anyone else they wanted to make their holiday bright.

The Maryville Elks donated $4,000 to this event, which was made possible with funds from their Beacon Grant. There are various other fundraising events put on by Santa Cops for Kids throughout the year.