By MaryFran Stransky, NNL Social Media
Several years ago, a quiche recipe in the Good Eats section of the Nodaway News Leader caught my eye. As a bed-and-breakfast owner at the time, I was always looking for great breakfast ideas. That recipe quickly became a guest favorite. Over the years, I’ve swapped ingredients here and there, but the delicious base has stayed the same.
Do you have a recipe from the NNL that’s become a staple in your kitchen? We’d love to hear from you! Share a photo of your dish, your version of the recipe, and tell us how it’s been a part of your cooking journey. Don’t forget to say, “I saw it in the NNL!”
Ingredients
- 1 (10 ounce) package frozen broccoli florets
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 onion, minced
- 1 teaspoon garlic, minced
- 1 ½ cups diced cooked ham
- 1 (9 inch) unbaked pie crust
- 1 ½ cups shredded Cheddar cheese
- 1 cup milk
- 4 large eggs, beaten
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F
- Place broccoli into a glass bowl. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap. Cook in the microwave in 1-minute intervals until evenly heated through, about 5 minutes; drain and set aside.
- Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Sauté onion and garlic in melted butter until onion is slightly translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir ham and broccoli into onion mixture, then transfer to pie crust.
- Beat together cheese, milk, eggs, and black pepper in a medium bowl; pour over ham mixture in crust. Sprinkle with paprika.
- Bake in the preheated oven until a knife inserted into the center comes out clean, 30 to 45 minutes.
