By MaryFran Stransky, NNL Social Media

Several years ago, a quiche recipe in the Good Eats section of the Nodaway News Leader caught my eye. As a bed-and-breakfast owner at the time, I was always looking for great breakfast ideas. That recipe quickly became a guest favorite. Over the years, I’ve swapped ingredients here and there, but the delicious base has stayed the same.

Do you have a recipe from the NNL that’s become a staple in your kitchen? We’d love to hear from you! Share a photo of your dish, your version of the recipe, and tell us how it’s been a part of your cooking journey. Don’t forget to say, “I saw it in the NNL!”

Ingredients

1 (10 ounce) package frozen broccoli florets

2 tablespoons butter

1 onion, minced

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

1 ½ cups diced cooked ham

1 (9 inch) unbaked pie crust

1 ½ cups shredded Cheddar cheese

1 cup milk

4 large eggs, beaten

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

Directions