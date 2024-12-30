Women’s Volleyball Champions, NCAA Div. I (1981-2023).

The 2024 NCAA Women’s Volleyball National Championship will be held this weekend in Louisville, KY. Among the final four teams are Louisville, Nebraska, Penn State and Pittsburgh. Over the course of 43 years (1981-2023) only twelve different teams have been crowned champions. During the first 20 years (1981-2000) schools with a view of the Pacific won 16 titles. Since 2001, Penn State (6), Stanford (5) and Nebraska and Texas (3 each) have garnered seventeen championships. Stanford, leads with 9 overall titles, followed by, Penn State (7), Nebraska (5), Texas and UCLA (4 each).