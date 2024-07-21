North Central Missouri College announces the start of two new programs for the Savannah campus this fall: Commercial Power Equipment and Massage Therapy.

These programs are designed to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their chosen fields. Both programs will be offered at the Savannah campus, beginning the fall 2024 semester.

The Commercial Power Equipment program at North Central Missouri College is designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge to maintain and repair a wide range of commercial off-road/ag power equipment, including tractors, UTVs, and commercial mowers. This comprehensive program covers mechanical and electrical skills that are applicable to all brands, with a focus on Kubota equipment. NCMC offers testing for eight Kubota certifications, and students who complete all of these have the opportunity to test for Kubota Master Tech credentials, opening up opportunities in the industry.

“These classes are great for starting a new career, for a current employee who wants to add skills, and also for owners of commercial/ag equipment and want to learn more about it,” said Tristan Londre, vice president of academic affairs at NCMC.

Fall Kubota classes start August 19, and new students must submit an NCMC application and transcripts by August 12. For more information about the Commercial Power Equipment program and to apply, visit ncmissouri.edu/ or contact the Savannah Campus at 816.324.8061.

The Massage Therapy program at North Central Missouri College offers a hands-on learning experience. Starting with an introductory class in fall 2024 and spring 2025, students interested in becoming licensed massage therapists will have the opportunity to learn and practice the skills necessary for their trade. After meeting eligibility requirements, students can then apply to the full degree program, which will open in fall 2025.