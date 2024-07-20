On July 11, the Nodaway County Commission adopted Ordinance #07112024 which granted county senior citizens 62 and over, who own and live in their primary residence, a tax credit.

The law authorizes a property tax credit to taxpayers who are 62 years of age or older and reside in their owned property. The ordinance authorizes a property tax credit by freezing the assessed valuation with the 2024 rate. The real property tax liability for the eligible taxpayer’s initial credit year would increase to reflect the new real property taxes attributable to any new construction and improvements made.

The process will begin this year with the open enrollment to begin with meetings for those wishing to learn more at 9:30 to 11:30 am and 1:30 to 3:30 pm, Wednesday, July 24 and Thursday, July 25 in the third floor meeting room of the Administration Center, 403 North Market. Additional meetings will be at the same morning and afternoon hours on August 21, August 28, September 11 and September 25. Attendees should park east of the Administration Center and follow the signs to the elevator.

For the application process, the individual must have proof of age, proof of ownership of property that will receive the tax credit which can be obtained in the assessor’s or recorder’s office, both in the Administration Center and proof of primary residence through two documents. Applications are due in person by October 1.

The collector treasurer’s office can be reached at 660.582.4302 if questions arise. There is also a website, nodawaycountymo.us, which has “Frequently Asked Questions” that should aid in the understanding of the new law.