Westlake Ace Hardware is the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors June Business of the Month. Located at 1409 South Main Street, Ace is known for its friendly, efficient customer service.

According to its nomination, Ace employees are friendly, helpful and patient. “They have been quick to ask us if we would be needing assistance to find a store item, they were knowledgeable about when a product would be restocked…” Ace also offers a customer rewards program which is valued and appreciated by its patrons. “…customer loyalty rewards save customer dollars.”

To be eligible for this award, businesses must be in good standing with the Chamber and should fit at least one of the following selection criteria:

● Have demonstrated outstanding support to the community or to the Chamber.

● Provide superior customer service and/or products.

● Considered a successful and professional business by peers.

All nominations must be submitted on the business of the month nomination form accessible through or posted at area businesses or by submitting a form under the “Member” menu at maryvillechamber.com.

All verified nominations will remain for consideration for three months from the date of submission.

When nominating a business, individuals should keep the following criteria in mind: customer service, ease of accessibility, convenient hours, friendly and helpful staff; social responsibility shown by involvement in local activities; and civic engagement by encouraging staff to volunteer, long term commitment to local economic growth, proactive hiring standards for community members, and commitment to educational excellence.

Deadline for nominations is the first Friday of each month.