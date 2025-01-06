Drifting snow and ice accumulations will make road clearance challenging

As heavy winter precipitation makes its way across the state, the Missouri Department of Transportation is urging drivers to continue to avoid traveling on the weather-impacted roads through Monday. The National Weather Service has deemed travel in these conditions, which are expected to linger once the precipitation ends, as “impossible.”

As the snowfall exits Missouri on Monday, crews will continue to battle the winter weather and its impacts. Wind gusts and blowing snow will continue to limit visibility and drift powdery snow back onto roadways. With the bitterly cold temperatures and cloud cover Monday, heavy snowfall amounts and frozen precipitation on the roads will take longer to clear.

“Motorists in the areas of snow and ice accumulation cannot let their guards down once this precipitation ends,” said MoDOT Chief Safety and Operations Officer Becky Allmeroth. “It’s going to take our crews most of Monday to get major routes in these impacted areas back to good condition, so we need people to continue to avoid traveling.”

Across the state, MoDOT has approximately 1,500 snow trucks operating with crews working 12-hour shifts until roads are in a mostly clear condition after the snow ends. Missouri road conditions are available 24/7 on the Traveler Information Map at www.modot.org on desktop and mobile devices. Drivers can also find road conditions by following MoDOT on Facebook and X or by calling 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) to speak with a customer service representative. Motorists can dial the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s emergency number *55 to reach the nearest troop headquarters.