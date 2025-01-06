The Maryville City Council met on December 23, and approved ordinances related to the construction of a new water treatment plant, and the current one.

An amendment No. 4 to an agreement with HDR Engineering, Omaha, NE, for professional engineering services to include design and construction phase services for a new water treatment plant was approved. The total cost of the amendment is $3,705,385.

Also approved was an ordinance with Veolia Water Technologies and Solutions, Boston, MA, for the purchase of three ejector assemblies at the Maryville Water Treatment Plant. The total cost of the bid is $16,064.52.

The council accepted a land lease for hangars with Charles Harroun for the purpose of harboring aircraft at Northwest Missouri Regional Airport. The proposed land lease of 1,336.5 sq. ft. of hangar space will be an $294.03 annual rental rate, and will terminate on December 31, 2044.

A contract with Coalition Insurance Solutions, San Francisco, CA, was accepted for cyber liability insurance for a total cost of $10,415.05. Cyber protection services can be crucial to continued operation and protection of sensitive financial, personnel and public safety information.

An amendment No. 1 to the financial assistance agreement with MDNR through the ARPA Stormwater Infrastructure Program for the Maryville-Northwest Stormwater Improvements project was authorized. This amendment ensures that the remaining $3,394,525 in grant funding is allocated to the project prior to the ARPA deadline of December 31. Also approved with the Maryville-Northwest Stormwater Improvements project was a contract with VF Anderson Builders, Harrisonville, for construction of the project. The total cost will be $4,439,417.69, and will utilize the remaining $3,394,525 of the ARPA grant, and includes a required $1,044,892.69 local match.

Also authorized by the council was a State Block Grant Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for the community hangar. The grant agreement allows for reimbursement of Jviation-Woolpert, Kansas City, for the design and engineering work completed in accordance with the aviation project consultant agreement from February 2024.

The council approved the supervised work release program agreement with the Maryville Treatment Center. The city has utilized this program for several years. Offenders are allowed to perform ground maintenance, painting, trash collection, etc.