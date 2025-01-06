Northbound and southbound Interstate 29 is now closed from mile marker 110 near Rock Port in Atchison County to mile marker 56 north of St. Joseph in Andrew County. The interstate is closed due to winter weather conditions. A reopening timeframe has not been determined.

For more information on roadway conditions please visit MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at: https://traveler.modot.org/ map/

