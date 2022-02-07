The Maryville Community Center is sponsoring its first-ever Fitness Class Frenzy throughout the month of February.

MCC members can complete a bingo-type board made up of various classes and other tasks for a chance to win a free month’s membership.

“We have so many amazing group fitness classes and instructors here at the Maryville Community Center,” MCC Supervisor Maggie Rockwood said. “And we wanted to showcase them and what they can offer to our community to help people get healthy and have fun at the same time. We thought it would be a great opportunity to get members to try classes they maybe wouldn’t usually go to and maybe bring in some new members as well.”

The Fitness Class Frenzy sheets can be picked up at the front desk and need to be turned in by February 28.

For more information, visit facebook.com/ maryvilleparksrecreation or call 660.562.2923.