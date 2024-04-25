Mary Huff Coffelt, 98, died Sunday, April 21, 2024, in Maryville.

She was born August 8, 1925, to Floyd M. and Violet Jenson Huff.

On March 9, 1946, she married Wesley D. Coffelt at the Methodist Church in Holton, KS. He preceded her in death December 28, 1992.

Mrs. Coffelt was a homemaker and farm wife. She was honored in 1991 as Nodaway County Farm Wife of the Year.

She was a former member of the Mutual Improvement Circle, the Penelope Club and the Maryville Garden Club. She was a life-long Methodist and a member of the Maryville First United Methodist Church.

Graveside services will be at 11 am, Saturday, May 18 at the Wilcox Cemetery, Wilcox.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm, Friday, May 17 at Price Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the Wilcox Cemetery Association or the Maryville First United Methodist Church.

