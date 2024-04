Sr. Mary Regina Arnold, 91, died Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Our Lady of Rickenbach in Clyde.

She was born September 9, 1932, in Pittsburgh, PA, to Emmons and Mary Margaret (Kinsel) Arnold.

Sr. Arnold entered the Benedictine Convent on August 28, 1948. Her first profession of vows was September 8, 1950 and her final profession was September 8, 1955.

A wake service was held on Tuesday, April 23 at Our Lady of Rickenbach. Mass of Christian burial was Wednesday, April 24 at the Clyde Adoration Chapel.

