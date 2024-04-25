Geraldine “Jeri” Palmer Patterson, 95, Stanberry, formerly of Maryville, died Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Stanberry.

She was born November 2, 1928, near Maryville, to Theodore F. and Esther Neidel Palmer, and lived in the area all her life. She attended Central School, a one room schoolhouse near Barnard, then graduated in 1946 from Maryville High School.

On October 23, 1954, she married Jack Jacob Patterson in Maryville. They were married over 50 years before his death in 2005.

Mrs. Patterson worked for 43 years at Citizens State Bank, now Bank Midwest, Maryville, retiring in 1991 as a vice-president.

She was a member and attended the First United Methodist Church, Maryville. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, and a life member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority. She was a longtime member of NABW, a women’s banking organization.

Mrs. Patterson’s body has been cremated. Memorial graveside services and burial will be Monday, April 29 at the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham.

Memorials are suggested to Mosaic Hospice, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.