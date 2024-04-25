Lorris C. “Larry” Rice, 86, Ainsworth, NE, died Sunday, April 21, 2024 at his home.

The funeral service for will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, April 27, 2024 in the Lila McAndrew Gymnasium in Ainsworth.

Burial will follow in the Ainsworth Cemetery.

Visitations for Mr. Rice will be held from 4 to 7 pm, Friday, April 26, in the Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth and continue on Saturday at the gymnasium from 9:30 am until the time of service.

Memorials have been suggested to the family in Mr. Rice’s name for future community usage.

To leave an online condolence, please visit hochfuneralhome.com.