Lorris C. “Larry” Rice, 86, Ainsworth, NE, died Sunday, April 21, 2024 at his home.
The funeral service for will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, April 27, 2024 in the Lila McAndrew Gymnasium in Ainsworth.
Burial will follow in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
Visitations for Mr. Rice will be held from 4 to 7 pm, Friday, April 26, in the Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth and continue on Saturday at the gymnasium from 9:30 am until the time of service.
Memorials have been suggested to the family in Mr. Rice’s name for future community usage.
