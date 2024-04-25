Joyce Ann (Wray) (Butler) Fagan passed away peacefully on April 16, 2024, with her family lovingly by her side.

Born May 25th, 1943, to Orville Kenneth Wray and Mary Eugenia Neal. Joyce lived much of her young life in Maryville, with her three siblings Ronald, Steven, and Phyllis, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and life-long friends nearby.

Joyce met the father of her beloved children, Robert “Bob” Butler in Graham. Joyce and Bob spent nearly 20 years building a business together and starting their beautiful family. They were forever proud of their four children, Debbie, Christie (Jim), Stacy (Chris) and Robert Shannon (Yadira).

Joyce was very involved in her community. She was an active member of the local PTA and the Missouri Jaycee’s. Joyce was a Girl Scout leader and volunteered in the Big Sister Program, helping children experiencing adversity. Throughout her life, Joyce often worked to raise money for those in need.

Joyce joyfully became a grandmother to 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She loved nothing more than to be surrounded by them all. Preferably, under the canopy of a big, beautiful tree with a campfire nearby.

Joyce was strong willed and stubborn at times, but she also had an enormous heart and a wonderful sense of humor. She remained optimistic even when facing great hardships. She was generous, loyal, compassionate and brave. She enjoyed serving her neighbors and anyone she considered to be “good people.”

In typical Joyce fashion, no pomp and circumstance will be deployed for her final farewell. Her family will gather privately. They will share her stories, laugh, cry, hold hands and embrace. They will thank God for her. For she has given them their greatest gifts. Her love, their life, each other.