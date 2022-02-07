The Maryville Fire Department received a check for $600 from the Pi Kappa Alpha (PIKES) fraternity on January 31. Northwest Missouri State University student and president of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity Kevin Nguyen presents the check to Firefighter/EMT Jace Pine and Fire Chief Phil Rickabaugh. Behind them are members of the fraternity.

The money is the result of a PIKES service project held last fall, the Fireman’s Challenge, a week-long fundraiser planned and implemented to raise money for the MFD. Events were spread over five days and included Pie-a-Pike, a hot dog eating contest, a firefighter hose push, a dodgeball tournament and the week ended with The Challenge. For The Challenge, participants donned turnout gear and SCBA while MFD set up an obstacle course that included advancing a charged hose line, hitting a target with a hose stream, swinging a sledge hammer to simulate forcible entry and a life-size manikin drag.

The Fireman’s Challenge week is to become an annual event and MFD looks forward to assisting with and growing it in years to come.

“For us, it was neat to see each of them challenged and humbled by the work,” Pine said. “This was a group of respectful and grateful men that took their own time to raise $600 for our department.”