The Spoofhound Dazzlers dance team performed January 22 at the Lee’s Summit North Dance Invitational at Lee’s Summit North High School.

Second in lyrical, third in game day and fourth in pom were the team’s trophy winnings. The Dazzlers are front: Kensley Wood, Maggie Webb, Maggie Farnan and Lonia Bowen; back: Anna Adwell, Claire Nickerson, Morgan Mullock, Kiah Bennett, Emma Nolte, Kaylee Harkrider, manager, and Teagan Frank.

The Dazzlers will be competing in pom and lyrical at state in February while the game day is brand new this year for the regional contest and hasn’t been added to state yet.