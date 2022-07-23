Leo A. Wilmes, 94, Ravenwood, died Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Pineview Manor Nursing Home, Stanberry.

He was born April 23, 1928, in Conception Jct., to Hubert Joseph and Emma Marie Zimmerman Wilmes.

On October 4, 1950, he married Dorothy Ann Meyer at the Basilica of Immaculate Conception, Conception Abbey.

Mr. Wilmes served in the US Army as a security guard for the 502 Recon Platoon. He was a Korean War veteran. After returning from the Army, he farmed and raised cattle in the Bolckow area.

Mass of Christian burial was Wednesday, July 20 at St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Jct. Burial was in the Walnut Grove Cemetery, Cawood, with full military honors.

Memorials can be directed to the Walnut Grove Cemetery, Cawood, or to the Mosaic Hospice, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Services were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.