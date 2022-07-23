Michael Hunt, 49, Maryville, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

He was born August 2, 1972, in Kansas City, to Samuel and Claudia Chaffee Hunt.

He was previously employed by Aramark and was currently working with Door Dash.

On February 22, 2022, he married Amber Hurst.

Mr. Hunt’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home.

The memorial service will be at 2 pm, Saturday, July 23 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made in care of Price Funeral Home,.

