Ann L. Gaskill, 69, Maryville, died Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

She was born in Bethany, to Jerry Dean and Lela Lillie Triplett Davidson. She graduated from Lewiston High School in Lewistown, IL, and moved to Maryville in 1971.

On December 1, 1973, she married Steven A. “Steve” Gaskill, in Maryville. He preceded her in death in 2020.

Mrs. Gaskill had worked for the Maryville Daily Forum. She was a cook for many years with Aramark and retired in 2015.

Mrs. Gaskill’s body has been cremated. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the care of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.