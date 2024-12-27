Karen Lee Sovereign, 82, Pickering, died Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kansas City.

She was born October 18, 1942, in Maryville, to William “Wick” and Ruth Brown Kinder. She was a lifelong resident of the area. She received her BS in education, and later her master’s from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

She taught school for 14 years at Northeast Nodaway, and 17 years in Maryville.

In 1999, she was named “Teacher of the Year” at Maryville High School.

She was a member and attended the United Methodist Church, Pickering.

Private family services will be in the White Oak Cemetery, Pickering.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.