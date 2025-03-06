Patricia Rose “Peachie” Schmitz, 80, Conception Jct, died Saturday, March 1, 2025, at the Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

She was born July 6, 1944, to Paul and Magdalene Schieber in Maryville. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1962 and attended college at Yankton, SD, where she earned her teaching degree.

On July 6, 1968, she married Gerald “Smitty” Schmitz. They lived in the Conception Jct. area all 56 years of their married life.

Mrs. Schmitz began her journey as an educator in 1977 where she taught math and business for two years and eventually became the school librarian. She shared her knowledge with others, emphasizing the importance of reading, for the next 29 years, finally retiring in 2008.

Memorial Mass of Christian burial was held Thursday, March 6 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. Burial was in St. Columba Cemetery, Conception. Parish and family Rosary was held on Wednesday, March 5 at the Bram Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Columba Catholic Church Parish, Conception Jct, or the Jefferson C-123, Educational Foundation.

