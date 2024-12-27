Fr. Kenneth Reichert, OSB, 91, Conception, died Thursday, December 19, 2024, at St. Stephen’s Infirmary, Conception Abbey, Conception.

He was born Maurice Peter Reichert on July 7, 1933, in Brunswick, to Joseph and Alice Gladbach Reichert. He professed as a monk of Conception Abbey on September 8, 1954 and was ordained May 30, 1959.

He was assigned to a number of responsibilities as a monk, including master of ceremonies, director of oblates, Conception Seminary College chaplain, spiritual director, prior of Conception Abbey, director of the Abbey’s infirmary, and Chaplain at Immaculata Monastery. Since 2020 he had resided in the Abbey Infirmary.

Vespers of the Fourth Sunday of Advent was prayed on Sunday, December 22 at the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception. A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated Monday, December 23 at The Basilica of the Immaculate Conception. Burial was in St. Columba Cemetery, Conception.

