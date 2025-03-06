Sharee Lynn Dumke, 77, Maryville, formerly of Syracuse, NE, died Friday, February 28, 2025, at the Mosaic Medical Center ER, Maryville.

She was born on June 8, 1947, to Clifford and Doris Jean Howard Goedenn in Nebraska City, NE. She grew up in Otoe and graduated high school at Syracuse. She had lived in the Maryville area since 2010.

On October 1, 1965, she married Lee Orland Dumke.

Mrs. Dumke had worked as the daytime manager of the Gas-N-Shop store in Syracuse.

She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Otoe, NE.

Mrs. Dumke’s body has been cremated. There will be a casual gathering for family and friends at 1:30 pm, followed with coffee and desserts on Friday, March 7, at the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 726 Second Street, Otoe, NE 68417.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.