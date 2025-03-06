Gary Robert Hull, 77, Elmo, died Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Maryville.

He was born April 17, 1947, to Lowell and Kathryn Kenagy Hull in Elmo. He attended Elmo school and graduated from West Nodaway in 1965. He attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, earning a degree in agricultural business in 1969.

On February 15, 1969, he married Susan Fuller.

Mr. Hull worked as a loan officer with Production Credit Association in Dewitt, Maryville, and Clarinda, IA. In 1976 he began farming full time. He and Susan opened Gary Hull Tax and Accounting in 1987. He then got his appraisal certification and real estate license. After getting his broker license, they updated the business to Gary Hull Tax and Realty and continued the business until 2000.

He was active in the community, beginning in his youth. He earned his Eagle Scout and participated in the MYF group. He continued his involvement as an adult serving on the West Nodaway R-1 Board of Education, Nodaway County Rescue Unit, and Nodaway County Farm Bureau Board. He served on the board of directors of the Nodaway Worth Electric Coop and then on the United Electric board from 1988 to 2019 holding leadership positions on the board including president. He also served on the state-wide association board for many years.

He was a member of the Hoof and Horn Saddle Club, Elmo United Methodist Church, and the Elmo Community Betterment Club.

Funeral services will be at 10 am, Monday, March 10 at the United Methodist Church, Elmo. The burial will follow in the LaMar Cemetery, Elmo. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 pm, Sunday, March 9, at the Bram Funeral Home in Maryville.

Memorials can be directed to the Elmo Betterment Club.

