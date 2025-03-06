Mary Ann Steele, 91, Maryville, died Monday, February 24, 2025, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

She was born October 27, 1933, to Frank and I. Elizabeth Ostrowski Wegenka, Sr. in St. Joseph. She graduated from the Sacred Heart Convent, class of 1951. She attended Platte College and Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

On May 10, 1958, she married Alfred E. Steele. He preceded her in death.

Mrs. Steele worked at the First National Bank, Maryville and Citizen State Bank. Later she worked for Joe Bearers Law Firm.

She was a member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, James Edward Gray American Legion Auxiliary Post 100, Knight of Columbus Auxiliary, Ladies Guild of St. Gregorys and the Legion of Mary. She participated in bowling, BPW, square dancing and crafts.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 am, Saturday, March 8 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. Entombment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, St. Joseph. Rosary will be celebrated at 10:30 am, Saturday, March 8 at the church. The family will receive friends from 9 to 10:30 am at the church.

Memorials be made in care of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic School, RCIA or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.