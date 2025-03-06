Carol Anne Long, 77, Elmo, died Friday, February 28, 2025, at her home.

She was born August 12, 1947, to Gerald Woodrow and Marjorie Wanda Martin Porter in Sumas, WA. She attended the Burlington Jct high school and graduated from West Nodaway High School.

On July 29, 1964, she married Wilbur “Leo” Long, Jr. They were blessed with 57 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on March 15, 2022.

Mrs. Long spent her life as a dedicated homemaker.

She was very active with the Elmo Community Betterment Club, the Elmo Housing program, and area events including morning coffee at the Old Bain’s Garage.

Mrs. Long’s body has been cremated.

Memorial services were Thursday, March 6 at the United Methodist Church, Burlington Jct. Burial was at the Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Jct.

Memorials are suggested to the Elmo Community Betterment Club, or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements are under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.