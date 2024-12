Rita Schieber, 91, Conception, died Friday, December 20, 2024.

Rosary will be at 5 pm, Sunday, December 29 at the St. Columba Church, Conception Jct. Visitation will be 5:30 to 7 pm, Sunday, December 29, also at the church.

Funeral mass will be at 10 am, Monday, December 30 at the church.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.