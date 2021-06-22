Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns, Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 6/10/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #78677-78727.

Approved: Liquor licenses for Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill; Dollar General Store #1227; M & M Pub & Grub; The Canteen of Maryville and Finish Line; invoice to Snyder & Associates for BRO-B074(62) bridge and SAM, LLC.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Sheriff’s inmate report for April and May 2021; Extension Report for May 2021.

A call was returned to a resident of Union Township who had questions regarding fencing and right-of-ways.

A call was returned with questions on right-of-way at Highway A and Y in Hughes Township. The resident was referred to Jennifer Jarvis with MoDOT.

An engagement agreement with Ellis, Ellis, Hammons and Johnson, P.C. was reviewed and signed by the commission in regard to the Enhanced Enterprise Zone.

The commission made a follow-up phone call to Roger Florea, trustee of Hopkins Township, regarding Road #173. The county road and bridge crew would share costs and do some work. The township officials would have the final decision on moving forward on the project. The township would have some prep work and expenses.

Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader, came by to ask questions on the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) denial letter on Bridge #0085006, PA ID 147-99147-00, FEMA-4451-DR-MO, Project #123424.

The commission, with Ed Walker inspected Road #256 in Union Township and a tube on Road #613 in Polk Township. A call was made to the resident in Union Township to report back on the findings.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

A call was put in to Thomas Shifflett, Thomas Lawn Care, regarding an invoice.

A permit application was sent to the commission by the Army Corp of Engineers. This form will be filled out for Road #90 in Atchison Township. The commission is looking for options to prevent further erosion of the road.

Burns made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 6/17/2021. The motion passed.