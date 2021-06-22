Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns, Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

From 8 am to 1:45 pm., the commissioners attended the northwest commissioners meeting in Andrew County.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 6/15/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None.

Approved: Liquor licenses for The Pub, credit card payment packet.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: email update from Andy Macias, Snyder & Associates on BRO-B074(62); mail from Missouri Department of Economic Development.

Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, gave updates on the bridge and tube progress.

Reviewed and signed a Right of Way Clearance Certification Statement for BRO-B074(62) bridge and emailed back to Macias.

Caleb Phillips, prosecuting attorney, gave updates on his office. Phillips has been interviewing for a part-time prosecutor and plans to work up a contract and offer the position to an individual soon. Phillips gave updates on current cases.

Burns made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 6/22/2021. The motion passed.