Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development (NCED) director, held a press conference June 14 to announce several business enchancement moves his office has undertaken within the last few weeks.

“Uniquely Maryville,” a slogan which drove a local Christmas shopping experience last year has been updated with several new entertainment options, restaurants and retail offerings being added to Maryville’s consumer landscape. The effort culminated with the reprinting of the updated map and listing which will be distributed to Mozingo gathering spots, motels, retail, eateries, service stations, media and other attractions.

“We are excited that we have the need to update this piece showing new business coming to Maryville,” said McKim.

The creation of the Tenderloin Trail is a benefactor of Uniquely Maryville work. The Tenderloin Trail displays nearly a dozen eating establishments in Nodaway County where the pork sandwich is highlighted as a meal option. McKim is offering to any person who eats a tenderloin at each of the listed restaurants and can provide proof of the purchase, a bonus tenderloin sandwich of the person’s choice.

“You can bring a receipt, a selfie photo chowing-down or other proof of the purchase,” noted McKim. “Go to all restaurants listed on the Tenderloin Trail and the next tenderloin is on me.”

The map and list of the Tenderloin Trail can be found at local media, the Maryville Chamber of Commerce and NCED office.

Both of the necessary maps for the two printed pieces were created by Northwest Missouri State University GIS intern, Sean Thibodeau.

NCED through cooperation with the Maryville Chamber of Commerce has been sponsoring Pop Up Shops in the old license bureau location at 408 North Market, for the last couple of week. There have been 11 businesses in the rent-free space for a day-long event to showcase and sell their merchandise. The Chamber owns the office and has passed the rent-free option to NCED for a total of three months.

“Nearly all of the businesses were successful by selling all of their merchandise within the one-day opportunity,” said McKim.

He also noted some are considering a full-time store front in Maryville.

Big Brothers Big Sisters, located on Maryville’s southside, has also been offering the Pop Up day-long opportunity to businesses, which pleases McKim.

“We want to encourage the next step with the Pop Up business strategy to be to do business in Nodaway County,” said McKim.