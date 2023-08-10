Joann “Jo” Inman, 85, Barnard, died Monday, August 7, 2023, at the Community Hospital in Fairfax.

She was born July 17, 1938, in Seymour, IA, to CS and Edna Litsy Darrah. She was a graduate of Graham High School.

On October 7, 1957, She married L. Lavern Inman in Maitland.

Mrs. Inman had worked for the city of Maryville in the water department and had been a waitress at the Five Mile Cafe in Maryville.

Funeral services will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, August 12 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will be in Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.